Cabinet clears plan to add 5,023 MBBS, 5,000 PG medical seats across India

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase-III of the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for upgrading and strengthening medical colleges and hospitals. The plan aims to increase 5,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) seats in government medical institutions. Each seat will now have an enhanced cost ceiling of ₹1.50 crore.
This initiative will help increase the availability of specialist doctors, introduce new medical specialties, and expand overall medical education capacity in India, strengthening the healthcare system.
The total cost of both schemes is ₹15,034.50 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2028-29. The central share is ₹10,303.20 crore, while the state share is ₹4,731.30 crore.
Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for India’s 1.4 billion people requires a robust healthcare system with sufficient skilled workforce. India has made significant strides in medical education, with 808 medical colleges and a total intake of 1,23,700 MBBS seats, the highest in the world.
In the last decade:
• 69,352 MBBS seats were added, marking a growth of 127 per cent
• 43,041 PG seats were added, a growth of 143 per cent
Despite this progress, certain regions still require enhanced capacity to meet growing healthcare demand.
