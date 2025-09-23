Education ministry launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon for school ideas

The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Tuesday said it will conduct Viksit Bharat Buildathon, a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students.

Officials said the Buildathon would be the largest-ever school hackathon in India, aiming to mobilise more than one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design and develop prototypes under four themes.

“The Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and engage schools in synchronised innovation,” they added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the ministry proposes to reach out to all schools in the country with Classes 6 to 12 and encourage students to participate in ideation for a developed India by 2047.

“The ideation will be based on four themes, namely Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local and Samriddh Bharat,” Pradhan said at a press conference. The initiative builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to programmes such as the Student Innovator Programme (SIP) and Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), along with patents and start-up ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs. Students will have a window from 23 September to 6 October to register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal. “This will be followed by a preparation period for schools, from 6 to 13 October, during which teachers will guide student teams through the registration process on the portal,” said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.