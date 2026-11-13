AIBE 22 admit card 2026 releasing tomorrow; check exam-day guidelines

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for the All India Bar Examination XXII on November 14, 2026, via the official website. The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. All candidates must download their admit card from the official website before taking the exam.

Although the exact time for the AIBE 22 admit card release is not provided, the council anticipates making the hall ticket available in the evening. To obtain the admit card, candidates must input their registered login ID and password.

How to download AIBE 22 Hall Ticket 2026?

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com

Find and click on the "AIBE XXII (22) Admit Card" link. Fill in your Login ID and password into the designated fields. The AIBE admit card 2026 will be showcased on your screen. Download and print a copy of the AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 for later use and for the exam day. Details Mentioned on AIBE 2026 Admit Card All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII is planned for Sunday, November 29, 2026. The examination is expected to take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates must arrive at their assigned exam centre by 11:30 AM. The gate-closing time is 1:15 PM. Candidates can find the following details on the admit card: