BBOSE Bihar board exam dates out at website; check class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar School Examination Board has issued the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The datesheet for BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations for the December 2026 session can be found on the official website in PDF format.
The 2026 BBOSE datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 indicates that practical examinations will commence on December 4, while the theory examinations will take place from December 9 to December 23, 2026.
Students will receive 15 minutes to read prior to beginning the exam. The exam centers are set to close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No student will be permitted to enter the exam room once the gates have closed.
How to download BBOSE Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2026 PDF?
Visit the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the latest notifications or exam section.
Click the December 2026 Class 10 and 12 exam notice.
View your subject-wise dates and shift timings.
Download the BBOSE exam date 2026 PDF and save a copy, or take a printout.
The website format can change, so follow the on-screen links.
BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026
December 15, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing
December 16, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science
December 17, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics
December 18, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage
December 19, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer
December 21, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit
December 22, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili
December 23, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian.
BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10 ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026
December 10
Shift 1: Home Science
Shift 2: Basic Computer
December 11
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Science
December 14
Shift 1: English
BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026
December 9
Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla
Shift 2: Magahi
December 10
Shift 1: Hindi
Shift 2: English
December 11
Shift 1: Mathematics
Shift 2: Chemistry
December 14
Shift 1: Biology
Shift 2: Physics
December 15
Shift 1: Geography
Shift 2: History
December 16
Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic
Shift 2: Psychology
December 17
Shift 1: Economics
Shift 2: Home Science
December 18
Shift 1: Political Science
Shift 2: Sociology
December 19
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Computer Science
December 21
Shift 1: Music
Shift 2: Painting
December 22
Shift 1: Business Studies
Shift 2: Education, Philosophy
December 23
Shift 1: Urdu
Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri.
BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026
December 4
Physics, Chemistry
Painting, Geography
December 5
Biology, Yoga and Physical Education
Psychology, Home Science
December 7
Computer Science
BBOSE Admit Card 2026: What to do next?
Keep checking the official website for the BBOSE admit card 2026.
Once it is released, verify your name, subjects, exam centre and shift.
Carry the admit card to every exam at the exam centre.