BBOSE Bihar board exam dates out at website; check class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar School Examination Board has issued the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The datesheet for BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations for the December 2026 session can be found on the official website in PDF format.

The 2026 BBOSE datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 indicates that practical examinations will commence on December 4, while the theory examinations will take place from December 9 to December 23, 2026.

Students will receive 15 minutes to read prior to beginning the exam. The exam centers are set to close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No student will be permitted to enter the exam room once the gates have closed.

How to download BBOSE Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2026 PDF? Visit the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the latest notifications or exam section. Click the December 2026 Class 10 and 12 exam notice. View your subject-wise dates and shift timings. Download the BBOSE exam date 2026 PDF and save a copy, or take a printout. ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET October 2026 result date announced: Here's how to download The website format can change, so follow the on-screen links. BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026 December 15, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing December 16, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science December 17, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics December 18, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage December 19, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer December 21, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit December 22, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili December 23, 2026 Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian. BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10 ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026 December 10 Shift 1: Home Science Shift 2: Basic Computer December 11 Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education Shift 2: Science December 14 Shift 1: English ALSO READ: Manipur Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 released, check full schedule Shift 2: Painting. BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026 December 9 Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla Shift 2: Magahi December 10 Shift 1: Hindi Shift 2: English December 11 Shift 1: Mathematics Shift 2: Chemistry December 14 Shift 1: Biology Shift 2: Physics December 15 Shift 1: Geography Shift 2: History December 16 Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic Shift 2: Psychology December 17 Shift 1: Economics Shift 2: Home Science December 18 Shift 1: Political Science Shift 2: Sociology