Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025: Registration begins for CUET UG

The University of Allahabad has officially begun the registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26 through CUET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online via the official portal: alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is July 26, 2025.
CUET UG 2025 applicants must register and update their profiles by July 26, 2025, to be considered for Allahabad University UG admissions. The official announcement states that there will be two stages to the registration process, i.e., phase 1 will involve updating your profile and registering, and phase 2 will involve choosing a program and paying the fee.
Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Phase 1 documents
Before registering and updating their profiles in phase one, candidates must confirm that they meet the university's eligibility requirements and possess the following paperwork:
•CUET UG 2025 admit card and marksheet
•Class 10 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate
•Class 12 marks sheet cum certificate, or marks sheet and certificate
•Photograph and the signature in .jpg or .jpeg format
•Recent caste certificate in the central government format (for EWS, OBC, SC and ST candidates) with certificate numbers and certificate issuance dates.
Candidates must choose their desired course or programs online through the portal and pay the fee, which is ₹300 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, for each course or program chosen during the second phase of Allahabad University UG admission 2025, which also includes program selection and fee payment.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.