Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025: Registration begins for CUET UG

The University of Allahabad has officially begun the registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26 through CUET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online via the official portal: alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is July 26, 2025.

Recent caste certificate in the central government format (for EWS, OBC, SC and ST candidates) with certificate numbers and certificate issuance dates.

• Photograph and the signature in .jpg or .jpeg format

Before registering and updating their profiles in phase one, candidates must confirm that they meet the university's eligibility requirements and possess the following paperwork:

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. The students have to go to the official website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in to complete the registration process.

Step 2. On the homepage, you have to choose the "New registration" option that appears.

Step 3. A new window will be displayed on the screen where students have to fil in the necessary information in the designated field.

Step 4. The students have to fill in the number and OTP that you get in the mail.

Step 5. Keep the password and ID handy for the later admission process.

Step 6. Complete the AU application form and pay the online application fee.