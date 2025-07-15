Home / Education / News / WBJEE result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result to be out soon

WBJEE result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result to be out soon

The WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) 2025 was held on April 27, 2025. The WBJEE 2025 result announcement date has not yet been made official but is likely to be out soon

Photo: Shutterstock
The WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released shortly by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Although the WBJEE 2025 result announcement date has not yet been made official. 
 
The WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) 2025 was held on April 27, 2025. As soon as the link is activated, candidates who took the entrance exam can check and obtain their results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. 

WBJEE 2025 result: How to download?

Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee
Route to the “Important Links” section on the homepage.
Press on the link that says “Rank Card for WBJEE 2025”.
Fill in your application number, date of birth, and the security pin as showcased.
Press on the “Sign In” button to proceed.
Your WBJEE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.
View all the details carefully and then download the result.
It is suggested to take a printout and save a digital copy for later reference, especially for the counselling process.

WBJEE 2025: Details mentioned on marksheet

Full name of the candidate
Roll number allotted for the examination
Rank secured in the entrance exam
Total marks obtained
Date of birth
Category (General/SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS)
Gender
Section-wise scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

WBJEE 2025: Important advisory for candidates

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly check all of the information listed on the scorecard. They should contact WBJEEB officials via helpdesk, which will be operational during the result period, if they experience any technological difficulties or discrepancies.
 
Students must make sure that their login information, including their application number, password, and birthdate, is accurate and easily available as the results date approaches. Forgotten login credentials might cause needless worry and delay access to results.
 
Additionally, some users may see server problems or loading delays because of the website's heavy traffic during the result announcement period. In order to resolve such problems, WBJEEB typically provides alternate access points or offers assistance via its student support system.

WBJEE exams 2025: What next?

Those who pass the exams will move on to the counseling phase, where their ranks and exam results will determine if they are admitted. There will be several rounds of online WBJEE counseling. 
 
The merit list, candidate preferences, and seat availability in participating universities will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats. Alongside, the board will also release the counseling schedule, dates for filling out choices, cut-off scores, and comprehensive admissions standards. 
 
For seamless counseling rounds, students must be vigilant and prepare the required paperwork beforehand. Candidates will be assigned to colleges according to their General Merit Rank (GMR) and the selections they made throughout the counseling process.
 
It is strongly recommended that candidates read the counseling guidelines and prepare the required documentation, such as academic credentials, identification cards, and original and photocopied photographs.
   

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

