ICSI CSEET result 2025: How and where to check July session result today?

The ICSI will announce the CSEET July 2025 exam results today, July 16, on the official website at icsi.edu at 2 pm. The CSEET July 2025 exam was conducted on July 5 and July 7, 2025

ICSI CSEET result 2025 today
ICSI CSEET result 2025 today. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
The results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the July session will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at 2:00 pm today. By entering their login credentials, candidates who took the exam can verify their qualifying status on the official website at icsi.edu.
 
The authorities will make available the subject-by-subject breakdown of marks for each candidate in addition to the CSEET July Result 2025. Candidates should be aware, though, that they will not receive hard copies of the CSEET result-cum-marks statement through the post.

CSEET July 2025 Results: Official statement

The officials confirmed, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records".

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Important dates and time 

CSEET July 2025 exam dates- July 5 and July 7, 2025
CSEET July 2025 exam result date- July 16, 2025
CSEET July 2025 exam result time- 14:00 
CSEET November 2025 exam (online application)- Ongoing 
Deadline to apply for CSEET November 2025 (single module)- July 31, 2025
Deadline to apply for CSEET November 2025- October 15, 2025
CSEET November 2025 exam date- November 8, 2025.

ICSI CSEET exam result 2025: Marking scheme

Business communication, legal aptitude and logical thinking, the economic and business environment, current affairs, and quantitative aptitude were the four subjects covered in the CSEET. 
 
To pass the CSEET, candidates must receive at least 40% of the possible points in each of the first four exams, as well as 50% in the total score from all of the papers combined. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Where and how to download the CSEET Scorecard July 2025?

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Press on the tab showing ‘CSEET July 2025 result’
Fill in the login details: application number and date of birth
The screen will now display the CSEET scorecard
Check the details mentioned and download the PDF.

CSEET Result July 2025: Details mentioned on Scorecard

Name of the candidate
Name of parents/guardians
Qualifying status
Subject-wise maximum marks
Subject-wise score
Overall score
Qualifying score
Result validity.

CSEET July 2025 Results: What next?

The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement, which includes a subject-wise breakdown of marks, will be included with the result. As soon as the results are announced on July 16, this document will be accessible for download on the ICSI website.
 
Qualified applicants may apply for the CS Executive exams, the next step in the CS course, after the announcement of the CSEET results in July 2025. The single module registration period for CS Executive December 2025 is open until July 31, 2025.

What is ICSI CSEET?

Students who wish to enrol in the Company Secretary (CS) program must take the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), which is administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). 
 
It is essential for registering in the CS Executive Program, and has taken the place of the previous CS Foundation Program. Before proceeding in the CS Executive Program, the test attempts to make sure candidates have a fundamental understanding.
 
A candidate's proficiency in topics related to the computer science field, such as business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs, is assessed by CSEET. 
 
The goal of CSEET is to attract talented students and ensure that upcoming professionals have the necessary skills. Four times a year, in January, May, July, and November, the CSEET exam is conducted remotely under a proctored mode.
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

