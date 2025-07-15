TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result out at tgpolycet.nic.in, know more

The Phase 1 seat allocation results for the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana. On the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in, candidates who enrolled for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) can now view their allocation status.

The results were first anticipated on July 4, 2025, but were only made public today, causing a little delay in the announcement. For diploma candidates hoping to get admission to Telangana's several polytechnic colleges, the seat allocation process is an essential step. The results of the TS POLYCET exam conducted on May 13, 2025, were revealed on May 24.

TS POLYCET 2025: Important dates (Revised) • Release of provisional allotment (First Phase) - 15-Jul-2025 • Fee payment and self-reporting through the website (Final Phase) - From 15-Jul-2025 to 18-Jul-2025 • Registration, fee payment, slot booking for document verification- 23-Jul-2025 • Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase- 24-Jul-2025 • Exercising options- From 24-Jul-2025 to 25-Jul-2025 • Freezing of options- 25-Jul-2025 • Provisional allotment- 28-Jul-2025 • Payment of fee and self-reporting- From 28-Jul-2025 to 29-Jul-2025 • Reporting at the allotted college- From 28-Jul-2025 to 30-Jul-2025. TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Steps to check • Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at tgpolycet.nic.in

• Press on the 'Candidate Login' tab. • Candidates will have to give their Login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth. • Press on ‘Sign In’. • The seat allotment result will be showcased on the screen. TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Documents Required for Physical Reporting • TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket • TS POLYCET Rank Card • Category Certificate (if applicable) • Aadhaar Card • Provisional Allotment Letter • Tuition Fee Payment Receipt • SSC or Equivalent Marks Memo. TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025: What's Next? • Finish online fee payment and self-reporting by July 18.