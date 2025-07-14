OUAT UG result 2025 out soon at ouat.ac.in today; percentile score and more

According to the announcement posted on the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) website, the OUAT 2025 result will be released today, July 14, 2025. When the link is released, the OUAT applicants can visit the official website to view the OUAT UG scores in percentiles.

To obtain the download link for the OUAT scorecard, which will be made available in percentiles for the UG admission exam, candidates will have to visit the official website. Those who took the exam can use their login information, including their application number and password, to view their percentile results once out.

OUAT 2025: Important Dates Entrance Exam Scorecard (Percentile) - July 14, 2025 Declaration of OUAT Rank- July 18, 2025 (Revised) Declaration of Intimation-cum-Rank Card- July 24, 2025 (Revised) Agro-Polytechnic Diploma Counselling- July 2025 UG Course Counselling- August 4 to August 13, 2025 Admission for Govt. Sponsored Candidates- August 14, 2025 Start of Classes- August 18, 2025. OUAT UG Result 2025: How to check? Step 1. Go to the official website at ouat.ac.in Step 2. Press on the “OUAT UG Result 2025” link on the homepage. Step 3. Fill in your Application Number and Password. Step 4. Submit the details to check your percentile score.