TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025: Notification out for 645 posts; know more

Apply online for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025 for 645 vacancies. Check notification, eligibility and more on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 13, 2025

TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025
TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2025 notification, declaring 645 positions for Group 2 and Group 2A services. Interested candidates can now apply online at www.tnpsc.gov.in, the official website. The deadline for applying is August 13, 2025, and the application process begins on July 15, 2025.
 
The commission has made significant modifications to the syllabus and exam format this year, such as adding General English to the Preliminary Exam and changing the Mains structure. The TNPSC Group 2 information bulletin is available for download on the commission's official website for interested candidates.

TNPSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Commencement of application- July 15, 2025
Deadline to apply- August 13, 2025
Prelims exam dates- September 28, 2025
Prelims exam time- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Application correction window- August 18 to 20, 2025. 

TNPSC Group 2 2025: Selection Process for 645 vacancies

The selection procedure varies for Group 2 (interview openings) and Group 2A (Non-interview openings):
 
1. Group 2 (Interview Posts) – 50 posts
 
Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)
Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type)
Interview/Personality Test.
 
2. Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts) – 595 posts
 
Single Written Examination (Objective Type)
Candidates must qualify in written examination to proceed to the next level.

TNPSC Group 2 2025: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2. New users must register/login, 'One-Time Registration' (OTR).
Step 3. Enter personal, educational, and contact details.
Step 4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates.
Step 5. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
Step 6. Review details and download the confirmation page for later reference.

2025 TNPSC Group 2: Syllabus & Exam Pattern

1. Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)
 
- General Studies (175 Questions)
- General English/General Tamil (25 Questions)
- Total Marks: 300
- Duration: 3 Hours. 
 
2. Main Examination (Descriptive Type – Only for Group 2 Interview Posts) 
- Paper I: General Studies (Degree Standard)
- Paper-II: Aptitude & Mental Ability
- Interview/Personality Test (100 Marks). 

2025 TNPSC Group 2: Fees

Visit the official website at tnpscexams.in, register for One Time Registration (OTR), and fill out the application form to apply for TNPSC group 2 positions. Unless an exception is requested, the TNPSC group 2 preliminary exam costs Rs 100, and the mains exam costs Rs 150. Candidates who are selected for the main exams but have not requested a fee exemption must pay Rs 300 for both the group 2 and 2A papers.

What is the TNPSC Group 2 exam?

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II) is the full name of the TNPSC Group 2 exams. To select applicants for recruitment into Tamil Nadu's various civil services, TNPSC administers the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II). The CCSE-II test is held by the commission for various positions released under Groups 2 and 2A. The following describes the relevance of TNPSC Groups 2 and 2A:
 
Group 2 (Interview Posts): The main written exam, the interview, and the preliminary exam are used to choose applicants for the positions posted under Group 2.
 
Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): Candidates are chosen for jobs posted under Group 2A solely based on their written exam scores.
 

Topics :Tamil Naduexam resultsEmployment in India

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

