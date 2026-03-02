Last date of NEET registration 2026: UG online application window ends soon

The correction window will remain open from March 10 to March 12, 2026, and the entrance exam is set for May 3, 2026. Application fees vary according to the candidate’s category. The entire registration process is overseen by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

· Start of registration- February 8, 2026

· Last Date to Apply (date and time) - March 8, 2026, at 9:00 PM

· Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

· Incorrect personal details: Cross-check details with the class 10 certificate, aadhaar and relevant details like (Name, DOB, parents’ name, category) before final submission.

· Uploading the wrong size of photo or sign: Follow the particular size, format, and background guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

· Payment failure or incomplete transaction: Avoid refreshing the page during payment. Wait for the confirmation message and download the confirmation page.

· Choosing the wrong category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS): Check your valid caste/category certificate before filling the form

· Submission of form at the last minute: End of registration at least 2–3 days before the deadline to avoid server issues.

More about the NEET Registration 2026

Before this deadline, candidates who intend to sit for the exams must make sure they finish their online application via the official website. The public statement issued on February 8, 2026, states that the NTA is only taking online applications, and applicants must follow this procedure.