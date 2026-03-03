ICAI CA May 2026 registration starts at icai.org, check more details here

The online registration procedure will start on March 3, and end on March 16, by 11:59 p.m., according to the schedule that ICAI previously released. Additionally, candidates will have more time to apply until 11:59 p.m. on March 19, although there will be late fee.

· Online Exam Forms (Foundation, Intermediate, Final) – May 2026

· Start Date: 03 March 2026 (10:00 Hrs IST)

· Press on sign in

· Go to the examination form for your course

· Enter with relevant details

· Add photo and signature

· Make the payment of the fee and end the process.

More about the ICAI CA May 2026

This time, CA students will be allowed to choose their desired exam location in addition to their zone or city of examination. This year marks the introduction of this clause for the first time. This was announced on Monday, March 2, 2026.