AP EAMCET 2025: Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; download now

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 answer key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). By going to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, everyone who took the AP EAMCET 2025 exam can obtain the provisional answer keys.

Between May 21 and May 27, 2025, the AP EAMCET Engineering entrance exam was administered at many exam centres. Candidates will have to fill in details like Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number to download the answer key.

AP EAMCET 2025: Important dates and time

• Exam dates- May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams

• May 21 and 27, 2025, for the Engineering stream.

• Exam time- First shift from 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and second from 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.

• Mode of exam- Online

• Provisional answer key released- May 27, 2025

• Date of challenging the answer key- Until May 29, 2025, up to 5 PM

• Date of preliminary answer key announcement (Engineering stream)- May 28, 2025 at 10 AM

AP EAMCET 2025 Engineering Answer Key: How to download?

• Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

• Press on “Master Question Paper with Preliminary Keys”

• Pick your exam shift and subject

• Check and download the answer key PDF for later reference.

AP EAMCET 2025 PCM Answer Key: How to raise objections?

• Visit the official portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

• Press on the “Key Objection” link on the homepage

• Fill in your registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number

• Choose the questions you wish to challenge

• Provide valid supporting references like book name, edition, and page number.

AP EAMCET 2025: What after representations?

Using the appropriate portal on the official website, candidates who discover discrepancies in the answer key can submit their representations before the deadline by providing valid proof and references.

The subject matter experts will examine and verify the objections when the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key representation window is completed. The final answer key will then be made public by the board. No candidate will be notified by the board of the acceptance or rejection of their representation.

What is AP EAMCET?

For admission to numerous undergraduate colleges in the fields of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy (including veterinary), the Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) is administered independently in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP EAPCET) and Telangana (TG EAPCET). Since 1986, the AP EAPCET has been conducted. And Telangana has held its own TG EAPCET from 2015 following Andhra Pradesh's split.