Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2025: Check dates, eligibility, deadline & more

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has shared the notification for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. The registration began on May 28 and will continue till June 12.

The application process will be submitted online through the official website, hssc.gov.in. The CET exam will be held to recruit eligible candidates for various Group C and Group D posts in the state government.

The last date to register for the HSSC is June 12. The commission has not shared any exam date so far, but it is expected to take place in June or July.

How to apply for Haryana CET 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the Haryana CET 2025:

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the “Online Registration” link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., your mobile number and captcha code, and complete OTP verification.

Submit your personal and academic details, and upload a photo and signature.

Pay the required fee as per your category.

Submit the form and download the printout for future reference.

Haryana CET 2025: Application fee

The last date to apply is June 12 and the last date to pay examination fee is June 14, 2025, by 6 pm. Here's the application fee for candidates:

General categories: Rs 500

SC, BC, and EWS categories: Rs 250

There is no fee for the mains examination for either Group C or D.

Haryana CET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to be 12th pass to apply for the Group C posts and must be Class 10th passed to apply for the Group D posts. The age limit is 18 to 42 years. However, there would be upper age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, unmarried women, widows, and ex-servicemen as per government rules.

Haryana CET 2025 Exam format and syllabus

The CET 2025 will take place in offline mode in OMR sheets. A total of 100 questions will be asked in Hindi and English and there would be no negative marking. The questions would be asked from multiple subjects which includes awareness, Haryana general knowledge, mathematics, reasoning, general science, Hindi, English, and computers.

Students will have 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the 100-marks paper. The weightage of Group C main exam would be 20 per cent to Haryana GK, 10% to computers, and 70% to the relevant subject.

Haryana CET Exam 2025: 31 lakh candidates to appear

The CET exam aims to fill a total of 50,000 vacancies across Group C and D. As per official notification, “31 lakh youth are estimated to appear for the CET exam.” The CET has not been held for the past three years, that led the backlog in the recruitment.