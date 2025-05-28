Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Registration process extended till June 3

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the registration date for First Year Junior College.

The registration process originally began on May 21, but due to some technical issues, students and parents faced problems accessing the portals. The Maharashtra Education Department fixed the issue and resumed the registration process from May 26 and extended the last date to June 3, 2025.

FYJC admission 2025: Revised dates

Events Original Dates Revised Dates Practice Registration (Data Deleted) 19-20 May 2025 NA Online Registration & Preference Filling 21-28 May 2025 26 May – 3 June 2025 Provisional General Merit List Release 30 May 2025 5 June 2025 Objection/Correction Window 30 May – 1 June 2025 6-7 June 2025 Final General Merit List Release 3 June 2025 8 June 2025 Zero Round Quota Admissions (Minority, In-house, Management) 5 June 2025 9-11 June 2025 College Allotment List Display June 6, 2025 10 June 2025 Document Submission & Admission Confirmation 6-12 June 2025 11-18 June 2025

How to apply for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the FYJC admission process 2025 for Class 11 using the following steps:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

On the home page, check for the Maharashtra FYJC Admission Registration Link.

Enter all the required details to register.

Complete the login process with proper information.

Thereafter, pay the application cost and complete the form.

Candidates need to download and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Seats

The Maharashtra School Education Department has started the FYJC admission process for over 20 lakh students in over 9,281 junior colleges in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The department has allowed for the first time to apply through a centralised online admission portal.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Website crashed

Earlier, the Maharashtra FYJC admissions website crashed as over 1.5 million students tried to access the platform simultaneously. The Maharashtra state government has also started the centralised online admission process for FYJC across the state for the first time.