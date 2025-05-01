AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their login credentials.

AP ECET 2025 exams

The University will conduct the written examination on May 6, 2025. The 200-mark examination will have 200 objective type questions.

AP ECET 2025: Minimum marks

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2025 admit card out. Here's how to download exam hall ticket The minimum marks for general category students to clear the APECET -2025 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics), i.e., 50 marks out of 200. However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the SC/ST candidates.

How to check and download AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025:

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Once you click on the submit button, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Hall Ticket for AP ECET 2025: Details mentioned on AP ECET

Candidate’s name

AP ECET 2025 roll number

Candidate’s photograph and signature

AP ECET registration number

Date & time of exam

Address of the allotted AP ECET 2025 exam centre

AP ECET exam 2025: Important documents to carry

Here's the list of documents mentioned on AP ECET exams 2025:

AP ECET hall ticket 2025

Valid photo ID proof

Relevant documents mentioned on the hall ticket

Printout of the online application form (not mandatory)

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025: Instructions

Here are some common instructions for all the candidates:

Candidates need to reach the examination hall at least an hour before the exam begins.

Read all the instructions on the AP ECET 2025 hall ticket carefully.

Carry all the documents to the exam centre without fail.

About AP ECET

JNT University Anantapur conducts the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) for diploma holders and for B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects) degree holders on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.