JKBOSE 12th results 2025 declared: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results 2025 today for the academic year 2024-25.

Students who appeared for the board examination can check and download the JKBOSE exam results through the official website, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and registration number.

The online scorecard will be provisional, and students should collect their original mark sheets later from the respective schools.

JKBOSE 12th results 2025: Overall pass percentage

This year, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 74.8%.

Girls outperformed boys with 77.72 per cent while boys recorded a pass percentage of 71.95. The trend continues as female students maintain a stronger performance across most streams.

How to check and download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2025?

Here are the steps to check and download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2025:

Also Read

Visit the official website of JKBOSE website, jkbose.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit button.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Students can download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: How to check results by name Students can check their JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025 by using the ‘search by name’ option on the official website. Here's how do to do this:

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Select the name wise search feature.

Enter your name in the box and click on 'View Result' option.

Student's result will apear on the screen.

Apart fromt this, students can alternatively use their roll number for the same.

JKBOSE results 2025: Division-wise results

Here are the division-wise results for the JKBOSE results 2025:

Distinction: 30622

First Division: 36311

Second Division: 10304

Third Division: 74

Reappear: 25027

Failed: 970

JKBOSE results 2025 Class 10, 12: Passing marks