IIT-BHU signs MoU with Saras institute to offer foundation course in AI

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United States (US)-based artificial intelligence firm Saras AI Institute.

IIT-BHU students. Through this MoU, Saras will offer its foundational eight-week AI course as an open elective forstudents.

“This offering is not limited to computer science or circuit branches. It is open to all undergraduate students of all disciplines, ensuring that the transformative potential of AI reaches everyone, from engineering to humanities,” IIT-BHU and Saras said in a joint statement.

The institutes added that the partnership is aligned with the government's IndiaAI Mission and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to democratise AI education.

The Saras and IIT-BHU collaboration will also work on co-developing an AI-powered assessment tool, “AI Evaluator”. The tool will allow real-time student progress tracking, deliver deep learning insights, and simplify evaluations.

Commenting on the partnership, IIT (BHU) Director Professor Amit Patra said that the institute is committed to preparing its students for the technological frontiers that will define India’s future.

“Our partnership with Saras marks a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge AI education across disciplines, ensuring that every student, regardless of their field, is equipped to contribute meaningfully to India’s digital and economic transformation,” he added.

The MoU will also focus on establishing flexible learning pathways for students with credit exchange programmes.

“This will enable all students across all disciplines to pursue a Minor in AI online, explore associate degree opportunities, and earn industry-recognised AI certifications through Saras AI Institute’s digital campus,” the institutes added.