ICSE and ISC 2025 results out: Girls outperform boys in board exams

ICSE and ISC 2025 exam results declared

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam
Students appear for class 10th exam (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) 2025 board exams on Wednesday.
 

ICSE and ISC 2025 exams

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from 18 February to 27 March, covering 67 written subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one classical language. 
The ISC Class 12 exams were conducted between 13 February and 5 April, across 47 subjects comprising 12 Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two classical languages.
 

ICSE and ISC 2025 results: Girls outperform boys

This year, 99,551 candidates appeared for the exams, of whom 98,578 successfully cleared them. Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 99.45 per cent, compared to 98.64 per cent among boys. 
Students from both ICSE and ISC can apply for rechecking of answer sheets until May 4.  ALSO READ | TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 out today at bse.telangana.gov.in
 

ICSE and ISC 2025 results: Region-wise performance

Regionally, southern India recorded the highest pass rates. For ISC, the South region led with 99.76 per cent, followed closely by the West (99.72 per cent), North (98.97 per cent), and East (98.76 per cent). Foreign centres achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate.

In the ICSE results, the West region topped with a 99.83 per cent pass percentage, followed by the South (99.73 per cent), North (98.78 per cent), and East (98.70 per cent). The Foreign region recorded a comparatively lower pass percentage of 93.39 per cent.
 

ICSE and ISC 2025: Improvement exam in July

CISCE has confirmed that improvement exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in July.  ALSO READ | Tripura Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 out at official websites, check here
 

ICSE and ISC 2025: How to check results

Students can now access their scores on the official website, https://cisce.org. Results can also be accessed on DigiLocker.
 
Follow these steps to check results:
  1. Visit the official CISCE website at [cisce.org](https://www.cisce.org).
  2. On the homepage, look for the link to either the ISC 2025 or ICSE 2025 results.
  3. A new page will appear where you'll need to enter your details, including your Course, UID, Index Number, and Captcha.
  4. Click ‘Submit’ to view your results.
  5. You can download and print the results for future reference.
 

Schools can access results via CISCE Careers Portal

Principals and school authorities can access school-specific results via the CISCE Careers Portal. This portal provides detailed data, including statistical summaries, pass percentages, and subject-wise performance. Once the digital marksheets are verified, printed versions will be distributed to students by their schools.
 
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

