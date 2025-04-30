TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2025 to be Out: The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the SSC Public exam results 2025 today. The results were initially scheduled to be out today at 1 pm and now it is expected to be out at 2.15 pm.

Students who appeared for the SSC public examination will download their marksheet through the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org.

Once the results are out, candidates can check and download the scorecard using their required credentials on the result portal bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, a total of 5,09,403 students appeared in their TS Class 10 exams. Out of which 2,58,895 were boys and 2,50,508 were girls. The board conducted the examination between March 21 and April 4. Reportedly, students will receive both marks and grades this year.

How to check Telangana SSC 10th Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Telangana SSC 10th results 2025:

Visit the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org.

On the homepage, check for the ‘results’ section.

Click on the 'Telangana Board results 2025' link

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

The Telangana TS SSC result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC 10th Results 2025: Minimum marks

Students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and overall to clear the Telangana Class 10 SSC exams. Students who fail to meet the required criteria will have the option to appear in supplementary or compartment exams conducted by the Board at a later date.

TS SSC 10th results: Official websites

Here's the official websites to check TS SSC 10th results 2025:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2025: Pass percentage

Here's the passing percentage of students over the years: