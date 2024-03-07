Sensex (    %)
                        
JEE Result 2024: View JEE Mains BArch, BPlan scorecard at official website

NTA has declared the Joint entrance exam (JEE) Mains results 2024 for Paper 2 test. Applicants can view their scores on the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Result 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2. The candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance test BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can view the results on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 
NTA held the JEE Mains paper 2 tests nationwide on January 24, 2024. The Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A and 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) tests were held in a single shift-from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. 
A sum of 74,002 applicants had registered for the JEE Primary 2024 paper 2 tests for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 percent of applicants showed up for the test.

JEE Result 2024: Steps to check

- Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Press the activated link “JEE (Main) B.Arch B.Planning session 1; press here to download the score card" on the home page”
-Fill in your application number, date of birth and the security pin 
-Press on Submit
-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will showcase on the screen
-Save and download for future use. 

JEE Main Paper 2 Result: Marking details

The marking scheme of JEE Main BArch/BPlanning paper is per the following: 
    • 4 marks will be granted for each right answer. 
    • There is a deduction of 1 mark for each negative answer. 
    • Two drawing test questions will likewise be assessed out of 100 marks. 

JEE Mains: Insights 

The JEE Main exam contains two distinct papers. Applicants qualifying for Paper 1 are qualified for undergrad engineering projects, for example, BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by taking part in State Governments. 
Successful applicants in JEE (Main) likewise meet all needs for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is intended for people trying to seek after BArch and BPlanning courses across various universities in the country.

Why is JEE Main important?

JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) is a national level test which is held to conduct admissions into the engineering colleges. JEE happens in two stages i.e. JEE Main and JEE Advanced. 
JEE Main is equivalent to that of AIEEE and JEE Advanced is equivalent to that of IIT JEE. Mode of the test is online/computer based so an applicant must have information on the computer.

Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Mains JEE Main exam education

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

