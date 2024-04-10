Home / Education / News / AP Result 2024: BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results may be out on April 12

AP Result 2024: BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results may be out on April 12

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) results on the official site of BIEAP i.e. bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter Result 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) will soon release AP Inter first and second year results. According to accessible information, the results of the Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) will be announced by April 15. When declared, students can look at them on the board's official sites. 
This year, the AP inter examination second-year exam started on March 2 and finished on March 20, 2024, and the first-year test began on March 1 and ended on March 19, both in pen-and-paper format. Around 1 million students showed up for the intermediate exams (first year and second year).

AP Result 2024: Official websites 

There are the websites for AP Inter result 2024:
    • results.apcfss.in      
    • bie.ap.gov.in      
    • results.gov.in     
    • examsresults.ap.nic.in     
    • results.bie.ap.gov.in. 

AP Inter result 2024: Steps to check 

    • Visit the board's official website.
    • Open the IPE 1st or 2nd year result link, as needed.
    • Fill in your login details and submit.
    • View and download the AP Inter result.

AP Inter Result 2024: Date and Time

BIEAP will likely declare the Class 12 intermediate result on April 12. Students can access it from the official sites at bieap.apcfss.in. To view the scorecard, students will be expected to fill in their credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. 
The AP Inter first-year examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 early afternoon. Though, the AP second-year tests were conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

