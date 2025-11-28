Home / Education / News / Delhi nursery admissions for 2026-27 give top priority to proximity

Delhi nursery admissions for 2026-27 give top priority to proximity

Proximity dominates nursery admission criteria across Delhi's private schools for 2026-27, with several institutions assigning the highest weightage to children living nearby

school, Class, Students
Distance emerges as the top criterion in Delhi’s Nursery admission process for 2026–27, as private schools prioritise proximity, siblings and alumni under the DoE’s updated schedule and rules. (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
'Distance learning' just got a new definition.
 
As Delhi’s private schools on Friday started announcing their nursery level admission criteria for 2026–27, 'distance' stood out as the most important selection factor, with several schools giving it as much as 55 points.
 
Why are schools assigning the highest points for proximity? 
Indraprastha International School in Dwarka has given the maximum 55 points to children living within 0–12 km of the school. Those staying between 12–15 km will get 45 points, while applicants who live beyond 15 km receive 35 points.
 
The school has also given 15 points each for siblings and wards of alumni and staff members.
 
Tagore International School in East of Kailash has allotted 50 points for children living within 4 km or in areas served by its transport facilities. Under the 'status of the child' category, the school gives 30 points for first-born children and 20 points for second-borns, along with 10 points each for siblings and children of alumni and staff.
 
Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, said the school will also prioritise distance, siblings, alumni and staff children. "Proximity remains the most practical factor for us, and giving weightage to siblings and alumni helps strengthen long-term family associations with the school," she said.
 
What admission schedule has the DoE announced? 
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the full admission schedule. Application forms will be available from December 4, and the first list of selected candidates will be published on January 23.
 
The updated structure includes Nursery and KG in the foundational stage, followed by Class 1.
 
For the 2026–27 session, children must be 3–4 years old for Nursery, 4–5 years for KG, and 5–6 years for Class 1 as of March 31, 2026. Schools may offer up to one month of age relaxation at the head’s discretion.
 
All recognised private unaided schools must upload their criteria and point systems for open seats (excluding EWS, DG and CWSN categories) by November 28. The deadline for form submission is December 27.
 
Schools must upload applicant details by January 9 and release point scores by January 16. A second list will be issued on February 9.
 
Parents can seek clarifications on allotted points from January 24 to February 3. The entire admission process must conclude by March 19.
 
What rules must schools follow to ensure compliance? 
A district-level monitoring cell will ensure that schools follow the guidelines. The DoE has again stated that schools cannot use any criteria previously banned by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court. Schools must also comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
 
Schools are required to clearly display point distribution on their websites and publish details of selected candidates along with their scores. Any draw of lots must take place in front of parents and must be video recorded.
 
The DoE has also reminded schools that they may charge only a non-refundable registration fee of ₹25, and cannot collect any capitation fee or force parents to buy a prospectus.

Topics :India Newsprivate schoolsDelhiAdmissionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

