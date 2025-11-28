Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CTET 2026 February exam date announced; know more about registration

CTET 2026 February exam date announced; know more about registration

The CTET 2026 official website at ctet.nic.in has released detailed information about the timetable, eligibility criteria, examination fee, exam centres and other important details

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

CTET 2026 Exam Date: The date of the CTET exam in February 2026 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On February 8, 2026, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will take place. The application window was started by the CBSE on November 27. The deadline for CTET 2026 applications is December 18.
 
Additionally, the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has begun the CTET February 2026 registration process. The direct link to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is available on the CBSE CTET's official website at ctet.nic.in. December 18, 2025, is the deadline for CBSE CTET applications.
 

CTET February 2026: How to register online?

Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Press on the CTET February 2026 registration link available on the home page.
A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the registration details.

Once registration is done, log in to the account.
Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
Press on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

How to download the CTET 2026 notification PDF?

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, visit the Public Notices section
Press on CTET Information Bulletin
A new page will be showcased on screen
Now, press on the CTET Information Bulletin PDF
Check details and download the notification for later reference.

CTET February examination fees 2026 

Candidates in the General/OBC category must pay ₹1200 for both examinations, or ₹1000 for just Paper I or II. Candidates in the SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person categories will pay ₹500 for a single paper and ₹600 for both Paper I and II. Debit cards, credit cards, and net banking can all be used to make the payment. 

CTET February exam pattern 

The date of the exam is February 8, 2026. Paper I will take place from 9.30 am to 12 pm, while Paper II will take place from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Every question on the CTET will be a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) with four possible answers, one of which will be the most suitable. There won't be any negative marking, and each will carry one mark.
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

