APRJC results 2025 date: Result is likely to be out today on website

The School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is likely to declare the APRJC Result 2025 today May 14, 2025, on the official website at aprs.apcfss.in. Students who showed up for the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) should go to the official website often for the latest updates.

The APRJC CET 2025 was held on 25 April 2025 to serve 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges across the state. It was held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM across 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh.

APRJC CET 2025: Details mentioned on your scorecard?

Students can check and download their scorecards by utilising their Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the Captcha code given on the login page. Later the details provided on the marksheet are:

• Candidate's Name

• Category

• Candidate ID

• Total Marks Obtained.

APRJC Result 2025: How to check results online?

• Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in

• Press on the link that says ‘APRJC Result 2025’ on the homepage.

• Fill in your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the Captcha code.

• Press on Submit to check your result.

• Download and save the result for later reference.

APRJC Result 2025: What’s next?

Based on their cut-off scores, students will be selected for the admissions process when the results are announced. Those who meet the requirements will be asked to take part in the two-phase counseling process.

To prevent any delays during counseling, candidates are urged to have all required documents ready on hand. The official website will provide comprehensive details regarding the counseling timetable and seat allocation procedure.

What is APRJC CET?

For admission to the first year of intermediate studies at Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior Colleges, the Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institution Society (APREIS) administers the state-level Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET). It is intended to assist students in obtaining admission to these residential colleges, which provide an excellent education at a reasonable price.