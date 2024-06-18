The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to release the NEET PG admit card on its official website at natboard.edu.in, today, June 18. Medical graduates who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for their higher programs can download their NEET PG admit cards from the website today.

On June 23, the NEET PG exam will be held on a computer-based platform at a number of test centres across the nation. The test results will be declared by July 15, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Hall ticket

Given below are the steps to download your admit card from the official website.

-Go to the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in.

-View the home page and choose the NEET-PG tab visible.

-Press on the application link, and fill in all the asked details.

-After proceeding, a link for downloading your e-admit card will be showcased.

-Press on that link to start NEET PG 2024 Admit card download.

-Note that the link will be displayed or become active only after the board publishes the admit card online today.

-Take out a print out for future use.

-Read the exam instructions carefully.

NEET PG hall ticket: Details mentioned

Aspirants are required to verify their credentials as soon as they download the admit card because any inconsistency in the information could cause problems during the exam.

NEET PG hall tickets contain details of students, like their name, date of birth, photo, date of exam, applicant category, NEET PG test roll number, exam centre address, application number, exam centre code, and so on.

NEET 2024: About the exam

Conducted for admissions to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs offered by Indian medical institutes, the NEET is a national-level entrance or eligibility test. NEET-PG is a single window entrance exam for PG courses.

According to the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance exam can be used to get into MS, MD, or PG Diploma programs. Over 350 government- and private-sector medical schools would accept those who pass the test.

The best Indian universities and colleges accept NEET PG scores for admission to PG Medical programs.