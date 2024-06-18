Home / Politics / NEET row: AAP leaders protest at Jantar Mantar, demand SC monitored probe

NEET row: AAP leaders protest at Jantar Mantar, demand SC monitored probe

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter

NEET protest
AAP leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the protest. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday to protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There are 24 lakh students, who appeared in the NEET exam. They prepared for 16 to 18 hours for the exam. Never before have people heard that someone paid a bribe to ace the exam," he said.

Bharadwaj cited the example of Bihar where some aspirants received the exam's question paper and answers in a 'safe house' near Patna a day before it was conducted on May 5.

"Some students have approached the Supreme Court. We want that a committee be set up to probe the matter and it should be monitored by the apex court," he added.

The NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 4,750 centres in 571 cities for more than 24 lakh candidates.

Also Read

Saurabh Netravalkar: The Oracle engineer who made Pakistan hop and skip

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

'Genocide' in Gaza, not war: Sitaram Yechury at solidarity protest

It's very unfortunate: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sakshi Malik's retirement

Delhi govt minister Saurabh Bharadwaj meets CM Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Goa liberated in 1961 only after freedom fighters pressured govt: CM Sawant

Rahul in Raebareli, Priyanka in Wayanad: What it means for the Congress

After Maha CM meets Dy CMs, BJP leaders leave for review meet in Delhi

Sharad Pawar seeks to meet CM to discuss drought-like situation in Pune

Priyanka Gandhi to make poll debut as Rahul to leave Wayanad for Rae Bareli

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEET rowNEET UGAam Aadmi PartyBJPSaurabh BharadwajJantar Mantar

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story