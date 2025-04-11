ASSEB Assam HSLC Toppers 2025: The The SEBA HSLC result 2025 was announced by the Assam State School Education Board (Division-I), formerly known as SEBA, at 10:30 a.m. today on April 11. Ranoj Pegu, the state minister of education, has declared the official HSLC Result 2025. The examinations took place from February 15 to March 3, 2025, while the practicals were held on January 21 and 22.

The SEBA HSLC Result 2025 link is available online at resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org, and the board's website, asseb.in.

Compared to last year, the overall pass rate dropped from 75.7% to 63.98%. It is interesting to note that boys have outperformed girls; their overall pass percentage was 67.59 percent, compared to 61.09 percent for girls.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to Download PDF?

Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org/results or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Press on Assam HSLC result 2025 link available on homepage

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: SEBA HSLC result 2025 will showcased on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the marks card pdf

Step 6: Keep it safe for future use.

Assam HLSC Result 2025 Toppers List

• With 591 marks, or a remarkable 98.50%, Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat took first place.

• Saptarswa Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (Metro) came in second place with 590 marks (98.33%), not far behind.

• Anirban Borgohain, who also attended Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat, got third place with a score of 589 (98.17%).

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Category-wise results

• General- 62.45%

• SC-58.56%

• ST (P)-71.32%

• ST (H)-65.86%

• OBC-69.64%

• MOBC-70.78%

• Tea Tribe-51.89%.

HLSC Result 2025: Top performing districts

• Sivasagar – 85.55%

• Dibrugarh – 81.10%

• Dhemaji – 80.64%

• Jorhat – 79.61%

• Nalbari – 78.40%.

HLSC Result 2025: Lowest performing districts

• Sribhumi – 47.96%

• Goalpara – 51.31%

• Hojai – 52.61%

• Dhubri – 54.89%

• Cachar – 51.58%.

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Distinction percentage

• 1st Division – 89,041

• Distinction – 5336

• Star – 16517

• Letter mark – 1,68,312.

HLSC Result 2025: Top 3 performing district

• Sivasagar: 85.55%

• Dibrugarh: 81.10%

• Dhemaji: 80.64%.

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Result data

• Registered: 4,29,449

• Appeared: 4,22,737

• Absent: 6,712

• Withheld: 22

• Expelled: 101.