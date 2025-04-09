Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Class 10th result likely to be out tomorrow

SEBA HSLC Result 2025: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is reportedly going to release the HSLC (Class 10) results tomorrow, April 10, 2025. There is no official confirmation on it so far.

In case the results are out tomorrow, candidates can access them through the official websites, i.e., sebaonline.org/results and resultsassam.nic.in using their login credentials. The board will also release the provisional marksheets online for immediate reference. Students will be able to check and download the Assam HSLC 10th result mark sheet using roll number.

This year over 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams held between February 15 and March 2, 2025. The practical examination for SEBA Assam Board Class 10 exams was conducted on January 21 and 22.

Assam HSLC Results: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check the Assam HSLC exam results 2025:

sebaonline.org/results

resultsassam.nic.in

How to check and download the Assam HSLC Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the provisional mark sheet:

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org/results or resultsassam.nic.in

On the home page check for the Assam HSLC result 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials

Assam 10th HSLC result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Candidates can check and download their mark sheet pdf.

Students also take printouts for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on ASSEB HSLC Result 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on ASSEB HSLC Result 2025:

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of Exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualifying status

ASSEB HSLC Result 2025: Last year results

Last year, a total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 exam. Out of which, total 3,17,317 students passed the exam with 1,05,873 securing first division. The overall pass percentage was 75.7 per cent, with male students’ pass percentage was 77.3 per cent and female pass percentage was 74.4 per cent.

ASSEB HSLC Result 2025: Previous year’s topper

Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, had secured the top position with 593 (98.93 per cent) marks.