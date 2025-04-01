Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: SLPRB written test hall ticket out

The Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 was made available on April 1, 2025, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Admit cards are available for download on the official SLPRB website at slrpbassam.in, for candidates taking the written test.

At first, the exam was scheduled for March 23 and the admission card was scheduled to be released on March 17. However, the exam date was moved to April 6, 2025. By providing their application number, name, and birthdate, candidates can obtain their Assam Police Constable written test admit card 2025.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a government-issued picture ID, such as a voter ID card, Aadhar card, PAN card, or driver's license, on the day of the test.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Official statement

The official notification says, "A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023”.

“After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates", it added.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download?

• Visit the official SLPRB website.

• Choose the "Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.

• A new page will display where candidates need to fill in their login information.

• After pressing "Submit," the admit card will be shown.

• Verify the details, download the admit card, and save a printed copy for future use.

Assam Police Constable 2025: Additional information

Additionally, the exam date was moved to April 6, 2025. After fixing a technical glitch in the first assessment, SLPRB has also made more Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results available. According to the board, cut-off marks for specific categories were impacted by a logical sequencing error in the software.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Details needed

• Application Number

• Captcha code

• Candidate's name

• Date of Birth.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Vacancies

• Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

• Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

• Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

• Constable of Police (Communication): 262

• Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

• Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

• Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

• Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

• Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

• Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

• Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

• Constable of Police (Communication): 204

• Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

• Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

• Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

• Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

• Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

• Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

• Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

• Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2.