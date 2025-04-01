IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 today on April 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Customer Service Associates (CSA) Mains Examination can check their results through the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

The IBPS selection process consists of two stages, i.e., prelims and mains and those who have cleared other phases have been considered for final placement.

IBPS SO final result 2025 The IBPS conducted the interview round for the main qualified candidates who appeared for the exam from February 11 to 18, 2025. Candidates can check IBPS PO Final Result and Marks using their login credentials, like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth, as per the admission certificate. Initially, the banking selection announced 6,128 vacancies, but this number has been increased to 11,826 providing more opportunities through the banking aspirants.

The selection process has three stages: preliminary, main, and interview rounds. Candidates who cleared all stages will be eligible for Probationary Officer positions in Public Sector Banks across India. The final result has been released along with the cutoff marks and scorecards. Candidates marked as "Qualified" are selected for the available PO vacancies.

How to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check follow these steps to view their results:

Visit the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in.

On the home page check for the, "CRP-Clerical" >> "Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIV" link.

Click on "Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV."

Enter your login credentials, such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details along with the captcha code.

The result will appear on your screen showing the qualifying status

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Candidates will receive bank allotment details as per preferences and merit. In case, any students did not make it, as IBPS Clerk 2025-26 (CRP-CSA XV) notifications are expected to be announced shortly.