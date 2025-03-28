KVS Balvatika lottery result 2025 out for all regions at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) conducted the draw of lots for Balvatika-1 and Balvatika-3 admissions today, March 28. The Sangathan has released the region-wise schedule and results; parents and guardians can check it through the official KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The draw of lots was originally slated to be released on March 26, but it was postponed to March 28, KVS headquarters has issued the official notice to confirm the change in date. The board has released the circular that reads, "The draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously."

Lottery time (draw of lots) slot for Balvatika-1 & 3 (28.03.2025)

Region Name Lottery Time Slot Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the school should reserve 25% of seats for economically disadvantaged students. Children admitted under this quota will not have to pay any fees. Apart from this, students, who are admitted through RTE in Class 1 will receive exemptions and concessions till Class 8.

Parents must stay updated with the official KVS website for region-wise lottery schedules and results. The KVS admission process follows strict guidelines ensuring fairness and transparency. For more information, the parents are advised to visit kvsangathan.nic.in.