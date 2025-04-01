Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon: Simple steps to download

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon: Simple steps to download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 5 results for 2025 on its official website, pseb.ac.in, after the exam was held from March 7 to March 13 in a single shift

exam result, result

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PSEB Class 5 result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the Punjab Board Class 5 results soon on the official website. Students can check their result using the official website, i.e., pseb.ac.in with their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
 
The exam was held from March 7 to March 13 in a single shift starting from 9 am to noon. The board is likely to release the Punjab Board Class 5 results on April 1. The overall pass percentage currently stands at an impressive 99.84 percent with 3,05,937 students (1,44,653 were female and 1,61,767 were male) cleared the exam.
 
 
Last year,  Pathankot district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest, i,.e., 99.65%. Apart from this, a total of 587 students secured a perfect score in the examination.  ALSO READ | UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

How to check PSEB Class 5 result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check PSEB Class 5 result 2025:
  • Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the Results section.
  • Select “Class 5th Result 2025” from the options.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
  • Click on the Submit button to proceed.
  • The result will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take printouts for future references.

When was the result announced last year?

Here are the previous years trend of result and scorecard release:
  • 2024: April1 and scorecard was released on April 2
  • 2023: April 6 and scorecard was released on April 7
  • 2022: May 6 and the scorecard was released on May 7

PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th Results 2025: Last year’s pass percentages

  • 2024: 99.8%
  • 2023: 99.69%
  • 2022: 99.62%
  • 2021: 99.76%
 

About supplementary exams

Students who failed to pass the Punjab Board exam will have to appear for supplementary examinations. The board has not released the supplementary exam dates and other details related to the PSEB supplementary exams. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

More From This Section

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan box office day 2: Mohanlal film is biggest Malayalam opener

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Mufasa to Deva: Here are top six OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Santosh movie banned in India

Santosh ban in India: Producers reveal reason behind censor board decision

Deva ott release

'Deva' OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hedge film

Raid 2 teaser out

Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller

Topics : Punjab Indian education exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon