BARC OCES Result 2025 released at barcocesexam.in. Here's how to check

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced the BARC OCES Result 2025. Candidates can check their results through the official website - barcocesexam.in

BARC OCES result 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) released the BARC OCES Result 2025 for the Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check and download the examination results online through the official website, barcocesexam.in.
 
The BARC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 234 vacancies for the Scientific Officer under the Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS). 
 
The next step for students who have cleared the examination is to proceed to the interview round, which is scheduled to take place soon.
 
BARC has examined candidates to assess their technical knowledge and aptitude for the role. The selected candidates should start preparing for the upcoming interview, which is going to be the final stage of the selection process.

How to check the BARC OCES result 2025?

Here are the simple steps for students to check and download the BARC OCES results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, barcocesexam.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "BARC OCES Result 2025" link.
  • Log in using the required credentials (Enrollment Number/Password).
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

What next for students?

Those who have cleared the BARC OCES result will next have to appear for the interview scheduled to take place soon. These candidates need to be ready with their documents for verification purposes during the selection process.

Such candidates are advised to stay updated with the BARC official website for any latest updates regarding interview dates and other recruitment-related announcements.
 
For candidates who failed to qualify for the next round, BARC encourages them to stay motivated and explore other career opportunities in the nuclear science and research field.
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

