GUJCET Result 2025: Will the results be out in the week of April?

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) on April 12 at 10 am. Students who took the exam on 23 March can check their results by entering their login information (seat number) on the official website, gseb.org, once they are made available.

Subject-wise and overall marks earned by the candidates will be listed on the GUJCET 2025 rank card. The GUJCET 2025 counseling process will be open to qualified candidates, who will then be admitted to universities throughout Gujarat for engineering, pharmacy, and diploma programs.

Also Read: UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon Along with the result, the officials will also release the final answer key of the GUJCET exam. Candidates must note that the final answer key released after the result will not be subject to challenge.

GUJCET Result 2025: How to Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website at gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Press on GUJCET 2025 result link available on homepage

Step 3: Send the 6-digit seat number

Also Read

Step 4: GUJCET Rank Card 2025 will showcased on the screen

Step 5: Check and download PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for future use.

GUJCET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on PDF

• Candidate name

• Seat number

• Total marks of the GUJCET 2025 question paper

• Percentile rank

• Group

• Subject-wise marks obtained

Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS • Total obtained marks.

GUJCET Result 2025: Tie-Breaking Rule

The proportion of marks earned in the qualifying exams will be used to calculate the merit list in situations where applicants have equal GUJCET results. The steps involved are as follows:

• Maths and Physics

• Maths and chemistry

• Aggregate marks

• Physics and Chemistry

• Maths

• Physics

• Chemistry English.

GUJCET Result 2025: What's next?

After the counseling registration process is over, the ACPC will release the GUJCET merit list. The results of the GUJCET exam will be used to create it. On the official website, gujacpc.nic.in, candidates can see their rankings on the GUJCET 2025 merit list. After resolving any issues with the provisional merit list, the final GUJCET merit list will be released. Candidates whose name is mentioned on the merit list will be eligible to participate in the GUJCET counselling process.

Candidates that take the GUJCET exam will be on the first merit list. The class 12 PCM scores will account for 60% of the merit list's preparation, while the GUJCET exam percentile marks will account for 40%. Candidates who appear in JEE Main will be eligible to see the second GUJCET merit list 2025. The 60% weighting of the PCM scores from the 12th grade and the 40% weighting of the percentile scores from the JEE Main test will be used to determine the merit.