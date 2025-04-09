Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2025: How to check 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025

Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Andhra Pradesh, is likely to release the Manabadi AP Intermediate First-Year and Second-Year Results 2025 soon.
Once, the result is out students can check the exam result through the official website, bieap-gov.org using their login credentials: hall ticket number and date of birth.
When was the BIEAP exam held?
The board conducted the first-year examination from March 1 to 19 and the second-year examination from March 3 to 20. As per previous years' trends, the results are expected to be announced sometime soon this month.