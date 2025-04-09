Home / Education / News / UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon

UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon

The UPMSP is set to announce UP Board Class 10th and 12th board results soon. Once out, students can check it on the official website

Exam results
Representative Image (ANI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UPMSP UP Board results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. As per reports, the board is expected to announce the results around April 20, 2025. 
 
UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the evaluation of answer sheets has been completed three days before the schedule, and result compilation officially began on April 9, Jansatta reported.

UP Board Result: Institutes must complete formalities by April 15

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a notification to all affiliated institutes urging them to upload internal marks to complete the required formalities by April 15. A press release has also been circulated ensuring smooth coordination between institutions and the board. 

UPMSP Board Result 2025: Date

The Uttar Pradesh board has not released any official date, however, past trends suggest results could be released around April 20, similar to last year. 

UP Board Exam Result 2025: Last 5 years passing percentage 

For Class 10th Passing Percentage:

  • 2024: 89.55%
  • 2023: 89.78%
  • 2022: 88.18%
  • 2021: 99.53%
  • 2020: 83.31%

For Class 12th Passing Percentage:

  • 2024: 82.60%
  • 2023: 75.52%
  • 2022: 85.33%
  • 2021: 97.88%
  • 2020: 74%

Also Read

GUJCET Result 2025: Will the results be out in the week of April?

PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2025: How to check 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025

PSEB 5th Class Result 2025: PSEB Class 5 Results to be out soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 out: 73.45% class 12th students pass

UP Board’s strict action against malpractice

The UP board implemented strict action to prevent malpractice, like CCTV surveillance and STF monitoring at sensitive exam centres this year. Once the evaluation process is completed, students can check their results through the official website upmsp.edu.in using their roll number and school code.
 
Apart from results, UPMSP can also release pass percentages, topper lists, and compartment exam dates.

Where and how to check the UP board results 2025?

Once the results are out, students can check their results through official websites:
  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • upmspresults.up.nic.in

How to check and download Steps to check your result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UP Board exam results 2025:
  • Visit the websites listed above.
  • Click on “UP Board Exam Result 2025”.
  • Enter login credentials, like roll number and date of birth.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to check and download your result.
Over 54 lakh students registered across the state for Class 10th and 12th examinations, the UP Board result is one of the most anticipated school exam results in India.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCECE 2025 registration begins at official website; here's how to apply

2nd PUC Toppers List 2025: Check toppers from art, commerce, & science here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: 95.53% pass, check topper list shortly

Topics :exam resultsBoard resultsUP Board Results

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story