UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon

UPMSP UP Board results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. As per reports, the board is expected to announce the results around April 20, 2025.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the evaluation of answer sheets has been completed three days before the schedule, and result compilation officially began on April 9, Jansatta reported.

UP Board Result: Institutes must complete formalities by April 15

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a notification to all affiliated institutes urging them to upload internal marks to complete the required formalities by April 15. A press release has also been circulated ensuring smooth coordination between institutions and the board.

UPMSP Board Result 2025: Date

The Uttar Pradesh board has not released any official date, however, past trends suggest results could be released around April 20, similar to last year.

UP Board’s strict action against malpractice

The UP board implemented strict action to prevent malpractice, like CCTV surveillance and STF monitoring at sensitive exam centres this year. Once the evaluation process is completed, students can check their results through the official website upmsp.edu.in using their roll number and school code.

Apart from results, UPMSP can also release pass percentages, topper lists, and compartment exam dates.

Where and how to check the UP board results 2025?

Once the results are out, students can check their results through official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

How to check and download Steps to check your result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UP Board exam results 2025:

Visit the websites listed above.

Click on “UP Board Exam Result 2025”.

Enter login credentials, like roll number and date of birth.

Click on ‘Submit’ to check and download your result.

Over 54 lakh students registered across the state for Class 10th and 12th examinations, the UP Board result is one of the most anticipated school exam results in India.