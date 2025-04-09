PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

The Punjab School Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 examinations results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 10th examination, held from March 10 to April 17, on its official website, pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Date

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not shared any official information about the result declaration. As per previous years' trends, the results are expected to be released in the third or fourth week of April 2025.

Students are advised to regularly check the PSEB official website for the latest updates.

How to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Punjab Board Class 10 result 2025:

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, check for the 'Punjab Board Class 10 exam result' link.

You'll be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check Punjab Board Class 10 result 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the PSEB Class 10th result 2025 via DigiLocker:

Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Log in with your existing credentials or create an account if you are a new user.

Then look for the “Education” section on the homepage.

Select the “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)" option.

Check for the “PSEB Class 10 Results 2024” and click on it.

You have to share your identity verification details like Aadhaar number.

Once your Aadhaar details are verified, your result will be displayed on your screen.

How to check the PSEB Class 10 result 2025 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check PSEB Class 10 result 2025 via SMS: