PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Date
How to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2025?
- Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
- On the homepage, check for the 'Punjab Board Class 10 exam result' link.
- You'll be redirected to a new page.
- Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Students can download and take printouts for future reference.
How to check Punjab Board Class 10 result 2025 via DigiLocker?
- Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.
- Log in with your existing credentials or create an account if you are a new user.
- Then look for the “Education” section on the homepage.
- Select the “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)" option.
- Check for the “PSEB Class 10 Results 2024” and click on it.
- You have to share your identity verification details like Aadhaar number.
- Once your Aadhaar details are verified, your result will be displayed on your screen.
How to check the PSEB Class 10 result 2025 via SMS?
- Open the SMS or messaging app on your phone.
- Type a new message in the format: PB10, followed by your roll number.
- Send this message to 56767650.
- You will receive your Class 10 result 2025 shortly.