Business Standard
Home / India News / Bihar: Rumours of BPSC paper leak spark protest, commission vows action

Bihar: Rumours of BPSC paper leak spark protest, commission vows action

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on Friday

Patna Protest, Patna Students Protest, BPSC Protest

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rumours of a leak of question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination erupted at an examination centre on Friday, prompting the commission to warn of police action against those involved in the "conspiracy".

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held at Bapu Examination Centre at Kumhrar in Patna alleging the question paper was leaked even before the examination started.

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on Friday.

"The BPSC CCE 70th preliminary examination was held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm. The examination was held in 912 centres across the state, and of those, free and fair exams were held in 911 centres," Parmar told PTI.

 

"However, in one centre in Patna, some of the candidates snatched questions papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of conspiracy... we are examining CCTV footage to identify them," he added.

Also Read

liquor Incident, Bihar liquor case, Bihar liquor, Saran liquor case

Two dead in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Begusarai district

There were long drawn farmer protests in 2020 demanding legalising minimum support price (MSP) and that demand appears to have regained momentum recently. Notwithstanding formal legalisation, MSP continues to remain at the core of the discourse on r

Bihar mandis in 'deplorable' state after repeal of APMC Act: Report

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

Tejashwi promises raise in social security pension if gets power in Bihar

Baba Siddique

News updates: MCOCA court remands eight accused in judicial custody in Baba Siddique murder

Students protest, Student protest

BPSC exam row: Patna Police dismisses rumours about Khan Sir's arrest

Topics : Bihar Bihar government Bihar Public Service Commission Indian students Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon