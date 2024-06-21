BPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 1339 Assistant Professor posts on June 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring for qualified candidates to apply online for Assistant Professor Positions in a variety of Departments (specialities) at State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 34/2024 to 56/2024). From June 25 to July 26, 2024, eligible candidates can submit applications for positions via the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 1339 Assistant Professor vacancies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Applicants can view the qualification criteria, pay scale, age limit and different details by visiting the official website. BPSC 2024: Application fee The application fee for state's SC/ST/Female/PWD class applicants is Rs 25, and Rs 100 is applicable to other category applicants. The candidates will likewise need to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Charge.

BPSC 2024: Eligibility

1339 Assistant Professors (Specialists) are being hired by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under the Health Department's various medical hospitals, universities, and colleges in Bihar. Candidates must hold a MD/MS in the important field with at least 3 years’ experience.

The application cycle will start on June 25, 2024, and close on July 26, 2024. Applicants need to go through an interview, document check, and medical assessment as a part of the selection procedure. To apply, visit the official site and follow the guidelines given.

BPSC 2024: Salary details

With 1339 open positions, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring for the positions of Assistant Professors (Medical). Candidates who are selected will receive a Grade Pay of Rs. 6600 and a monthly salary of Rs.15600 to 39100 (Level-11).

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to apply for the position of Assistant Professor:

• Visit the official portal of the Bihar Public Service Commission at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

• Search for an option that says, ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals – 2024’.

Now, you will search for an option of ‘ Now, you will search for an option of ‘ Apply Online ,’ press on it to access the application form.

• Here, you need to give basic and educational qualification details.

• Later, attach documents with a photograph and signature, pay an application fee, and send an application form.