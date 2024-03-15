BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: All about Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 exam today; 15 March 2024. Applicants appearing for these tests can likewise look at the important test rules alongside the admit card through the official site. Additionally, the applicants can directly follow this link at https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The rules can simply be checked through this link also.

According to the BPSC schedule, the Bihar Teacher Exam will be conducted in two shifts on 15 March 2024. The first shift of this recruitment exam will be from 9.30 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5:00 pm. Applicants are encouraged to have their admit card and a substantial photo ID to the exam centre.

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: Guidelines All the applicants should arrive at the exam centre 2 hours before the beginning of the tests. Applicants won't be permitted to enter the exam hall 1 hour before the initiation of the tests. The series of question booklets will be referenced in the OMR Answer Sheet. Applicants should write the question booklet number and roll number in the OMR answer sheet. Applicants have been permitted provisional entry into this test. It has been obviously referenced in the admit card given to the applicants that the choice on their candidature will be taken by the Commission after due verification/confirmation dependent on the facts referenced in the entries made in the online application in regards to their eligibility.

If the information provided in the application proves to be false in any way, through an investigation, the candidature of the such applicant may be cancelled and he/she might be suspended from taking part in these tests or the future tests including this exam of the Commission.

Carrying and utilizing electronic things like mobile, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadget, electronic pen, pager wrist watch (normal/smart), etc. and so on in the exam center premises, where the exam is to be held, is restricted.

BPSC TRE: Overview The Bihar Public Service Commission conducts the BPSC Teacher exam. The exam is held to select teachers for the state government-run schools, middle, and high schools. Every year, this test is taken to recruit teachers for the primary, secondary, and higher education levels. Applicants can make the most of a vital chance to seek after a career in education by passing through this exceptionally competitive exam.

The pattern of the BPSC Teacher test for Secondary and Higher Secondary Levels is indistinguishable. There are two papers, wherein Paper 1 is a Language test with two sections. Based on the applicant's preference, the first segment can be in English or Hindi, Bengali, or Urdu. Paper 2 timetable includes General Studies and Subject-specific questions.