NTA AISSEE 2024: Results announced for Sainik school classes 6th and 9th

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024 results today, March 14. Qualified students can download their results from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. AISSEE 2024 was conducted on January 28, 2024, at 450 centres for Classes 6th and 9th admissions.

The notification stated, “Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode only. Candidates are required to register themselves at https://pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage of the process for admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools through e-counselling".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NTA AISSEE 2024: Steps to download • Go to the official website at nta.ac.in • Press the AISSEE 2023 result link on the homepage • Key in your login details and submit • Check and download the result • Take a printout for later. NTA AISSEE 2024: About admission Admissions in Sainik Schools will be via e-counselling. Chosen applicants have to register at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ Any query about the procedure can be sent to admission.sss@gov.in. NTA AISSEE: Qualifying criteria For admission to Sainik School, applicants from General, OBC (NCL) and Defence/ex-servicemen categories must get at least 25% marks in every section/subject and 40% marks in the AISSEE 2024. The minimum marks rules will not make a difference for applicants belonging to scheduled castes, or scheduled tribes.

For admission to the approved New Sainik School, applicants must get at least 25% marks in every section/subject and 40% marks in the AISSEE 2024, regardless of category, according to the NTA.

About the NTA AISSEE National Testing Agency or NTA conducts the All India Sainik School Entrance Test for Classes 6 and 9 admissions to 33 old Sainik Schools and 19 new Sainik Schools nationwide. Sainik School Class 6 admissions are accessible to boys and girls who meet the qualification necessities. For admission into Sainik School Class 9, only boys can show up for the All India Sainik School Entrance test.

Students will be admitted to Classes 6 and 9 given the AISSEE 2024 and a medical exam. NTA has held the AISSEE test on January 28, 2024 The All India Sainik School entrance exam is managed offline, in which students mark their answers utilising OMR sheets.