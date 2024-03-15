Home / Education / News / Telangana Government to conduct TET before DSC Recruitment; Details inside

Telangana Government to conduct TET before DSC Recruitment; Details inside

Telangana government speeds up the TET process for teacher recruitment, addressing applicant concerns and easing recruiting. AP TET 2024 result to be announced today at aptet.apcfss.in

T’gana Teacher recruitment
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government of Telangana in Hyderabad has rolled out a significant change on how teachers are employed in the state. They have concluded that the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam. The move to hold the TET before the DSC exam has been made in light of different requests from applicants who need to take the latter exam, which requires passing the former.
Last month, the government announced a notice for the employment of over 11,000 teachers utilizing the DSC system. According to the notice, the Commissioner of School Education has been told to manage the TET as quickly as possible. The news was met with excitement by more than 300,000 hopeful applicants, giving a positive feeling.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

T’gana Teacher recruitment: Insights 
There is a 20% impact of TET results on the DSC employment, so this move is vital for individuals who need to become teachers. It is anticipated that accelerating the TET cycle will address the concerns of many applicants who are waiting to participate in the DSC exam. 
Besides, the government has informed the Commissioner of School Education to accelerate the TET procedure. This activity shows the government's ability to address applicants' concerns and means to improve on the hiring procedure.

TSTET 2024: Overview
Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) is held by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to decide the qualification of applicants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State. 

The TSTET test is conducted for two levels-Paper 1 and Paper 2. TSTET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers who need to teach Classes 1 to 5 and TSTET Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers who need to show Classes 6 to 8. Applicants who need to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to show up for both the exams.

TSTET 2024: Salary and Advantages 
The applicants for TSTET 2024 can know the salary and advantages post being selected as a teacher in primary and upper primary schools: 
    • The compensation of TS TET-qualified teachers in Telangana State Government School goes from INR 20,000 to 70,000 relying on the experience of the applicant and the classes proposed to the applicant.       

    • The compensation sum incorporates HRA, Basic Allowance, Daily Allowance, and other grants.       
    •  The state gives various pension plans to retired teachers.       
    • The applicants who qualify the TSTET test, the opportunities to get enlisted in the Telangana Government Schools increment offering lucrative careers to the applicants. 

Also Read

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

AP TET 2024: Response sheet declared at official website, details inside

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Kerala TET October 2023 application process to begin today, check details

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: Teacher competency exam starts from today

NTA AISSEE 2024: Results announced for Sainik school classes 6th and 9th

Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2023 announced on official website

TANCET 2024: Answer key of MBA, MCA entrance test to be announced soon

Govt launches fellowship portal for PhDs, post-doctoral aspirants

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telangana govtTelanganaTelangana boardeducation

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story