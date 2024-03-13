Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2023 announced on official website

The Punjab Police Department has announced the final results of the tests for the constable positions. The Punjab Police Recruitment Board announced the written test results on November 23.

Presently, the final results have been announced considering the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) alongside the written test result. Applicants who took part in the tests can access their results on the official site at punjabpolice.gov.in.

The written test was held from August 5 to September 25 at different areas across the state. The test's answer key was given on September 18. The physical tests occurred in the first week of December 2023. The Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 goes through a few phases during the selection procedure. These stages involve the written tests, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and the Physical Screening Test (PST).

Punjab Police Constable 2023: Marking scheme Applicants should accomplish a minimum qualifying score. The candidates belonging to SC, BC, EWS, and ex-serviceman categories should get at least 35% marks in paper 1, while other category applicants are expected to accomplish at least 40% marks. Moreover, applicants should accomplish at least 50% marks in Paper 2 to effectively fit the bill for the next phase of the selection cycle. Punjab Police Constable 2023: Steps to check STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Punjab Police Department at punjabpolice.gov.in. STEP 2: Press the “Recruitment” button located on the left side on the homepage.

STEP 3: In the recruitment segment, press the Punjab Police Recruitment Final Result 2023 link.

STEP 4: A PDF file will showcase on the screen having the roll numbers of applicants who have qualified for the exam.

STEP 5: Download and save the Punjab Police Constable Final Result 2023 for later.

Punjab Police Constable 2023: Final selection The merit list is absolutely temporary, and the final selection will be dependent upon the following: • Verification of educational qualification certificates from the concerned board/university • Verification of certificates for claiming reservation for various categories from respective issuing authority

• Medical examination

• Character and antecedent verification.