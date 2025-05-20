BSEB 12th Compartment 2025 answer key out, raise objections till tomorrow

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made public the answer key for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025. Students should be aware that this answer key is exclusively for questions with an objective format. ALSO READ: Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed The(BSEB) has made public the answer key for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025. Students should be aware that this answer key is exclusively for questions with an objective format.

The answer key is available for download and raise on objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com, for students who took the exam. If students see any errors in the answer key, they have the option to object. The link will be available until May 20, 4 PM, and objections must be sent by May 21, 2025.

BSEB 12th Compartment Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

• Visit the BSEB official website at objection.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com

• Press on the link for the Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key

• Fill in your login details on the page that display

• Press submit to check the answer key

• Download it and view your answers

• Take a printout for later references.

BSEB 12th Compartment Answer Key 2025: Important details

From May 2 to May 13, 2025, the Bihar Class 12 compartment test was administered in two shifts every day. The first and second shifts were conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively.

Before submitting their responses, students were given an additional 15 minutes to study the question paper. On May 14 and 15, 2025, the compartment students' practical tests were held. The BSEB Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56%.