Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

The government has also asked students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), who can now avail 11.25% reservation in state-run colleges, to keep valid caste certificates ready

The extension comes after the state's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) failed to declare the results of the Class 12 examinations in time for the college admission deadline. Representative image.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
In a relief for students in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday extended the deadline for undergraduate admissions in state-run colleges till June 1 following a delay in declaring results for the state board's Class 12 final examinations.
 
The earlier deadline for admissions was May 20.
 
"The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1 June 2025," the Higher Education Department posted on X.
 
Students wishing to apply for admission to such institutions can get details from the official website at www.samsodisha.gov.in.
 
The extension comes after the state's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) failed to declare the results of the Class 12 examinations in time for the college admission deadline. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond has announced that the results will be declared within the next two days. A total of 3.91 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted by the CHSE this year.
 
The decision also follows the government's decision to provide 11.25 per cent reservation to Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) students in undergraduate courses. However, eligible candidates are yet to get receive their certificates, according to news agency PTI. The Higher Education Department has advised students to obtain a valid caste certificate to avail of the reservation in time for the admission process. 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

