SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable results 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results soon. Candidates can check and download their exam results through the official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in.

The commission will release the PDF featuring roll numbers of qualified candidates and category-wise cut-off marks.

The board conducted the SSC GD Constable 2025 Computer-Based Test from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The board has already released the provisional answer key allowing candidates to check their answers and raise objections/questions.

SSC GD Constable results 2025: Date and time The SSC has not shared any official information about the releasing date and time of SSC GD Constable results 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 posts across forces such as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy).

SSC GD 2025 vacancies: Force and gender-wise

Force Male Female Total BSF 13,880 2,491 16,371 CISF 14,910 1,661 16,571 CRPF 13,787 572 14,359 SSB 902 0 902 ITBP 2,948 520 3,468 AR 1,750 115 1,865 SSF 132 0 132 NCB 11 11 22 Total 48,320 5,370 53,690

How to check and download SSC GD constable results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SSC GD constable results 2025:

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

On the home page, check for the "Results" section.

Under the "Constable-GD" exam category, click on the “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025” link.

A pdf will open featuring all the selected candidates roll number and category wise cut-offs.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Expected cut-off marks (Category-Wise)

Here's the expected cut-off marks to fall within in the following ranges:

General (UR): 145 – 155

OBC: 135 – 145

EWS: 138 – 148

SC: 130 – 140

ST: 120 – 130

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 60 – 70

SSC GD 2025 Selection process

There are three phases of the selection process:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination