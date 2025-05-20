Home / Education / News / SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

The SSC is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results anytime soon. Candidates can access their results at ssc.gov.in using their login details

SSC recruitment 2019
Staff Selection Commission
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SSC GD Constable results 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results soon. Candidates can check and download their exam results through the official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in.
 
The commission will release the PDF featuring roll numbers of qualified candidates and category-wise cut-off marks.
 
The board conducted the SSC GD Constable 2025 Computer-Based Test from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The board has already released the provisional answer key allowing candidates to check their answers and raise objections/questions. 
 ALSO READ: RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025  
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 posts across forces such as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy). 

SSC GD Constable results 2025: Date and time

The SSC has not shared any official information about the releasing date and time of SSC GD Constable results 2025.

SSC GD 2025 vacancies: Force and gender-wise

Force Male Female Total
BSF 13,880 2,491 16,371
CISF 14,910 1,661 16,571
CRPF 13,787 572 14,359
SSB 902 0 902
ITBP 2,948 520 3,468
AR 1,750 115 1,865
SSF 132 0 132
NCB 11 11 22
Total 48,320 5,370 53,690

Also Read

SSC GD Result 2025: Merit list, scorecard, cut-off soon at official website

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time to be out soon: Here's how to check

TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 out today at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th results 2025 are likely to be out soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Goa Board SSC Result 2025 out at gbshse.in. Here's how to check & download

How to check and download SSC GD constable results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SSC GD constable results 2025:
  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the "Results" section.
  • Under the "Constable-GD" exam category, click on the “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025” link.
  • A pdf will open featuring all the selected candidates roll number and category wise cut-offs.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference. 
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Expected cut-off marks (Category-Wise)

Here's the expected cut-off marks to fall within in the following ranges:
  • General (UR): 145 – 155
  • OBC: 135 – 145
  • EWS: 138 – 148
  • SC: 130 – 140
  • ST: 120 – 130
  • Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 60 – 70

SSC GD 2025 Selection process

There are three phases of the selection process: 
  • Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Medical Examination
Candidates who qualify the written test will have to appear for the PET and PST stages. The final appointment will be based on the combined performance and document verification. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at official website

Maharashtra MPSC Group B prelims results 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in

Delhi University begins CUET PG counselling 2025, check last dates to apply

TSBIE Inter Supplementary/Improvement Hall Ticket 2025 out at website

Topics :SSC resultSSC examStaff Selection Commissionexam results

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story