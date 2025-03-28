BSEB Bihar board 10th results likely to be out soon, here's how to check

Bihar Board 10th Matric Result Date: The BSEB Matric result 2025 is expected to be released soon. Around 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 matric exams conducted by the The BSEB Matric result 2025 is expected to be released soon. Around 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 matric exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from February 17 to 25 this year.

Students who appeared for the board exams are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming Bihar Board Class 10 results.

The board has recently released the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) result on March 25, 2025. Since the 12th result announcement, the anticipation is high among Class 10th students who are waiting for the result.

BSEB 10th result 2025 date and Time

ALSO READ: RSKMP, MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025 out at rskmp.in; steps to check Last year, the Bihar Board released the Class 10 results on March 31, which might not be the case for this year as March 30 falls on a Sunday, followed by Eid on March 31. Hence, speculations are high that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 might be released earlier — possibly on March 28 or 29. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this.

BSEB 10th results 2025: Official websites to check result

Here are the official websites to check BSEB 10th results 2025:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

How to check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2025, once announced?

Students can follow the following steps to check and download Class 10 results: