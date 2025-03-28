Home / Education / News / BSEB Bihar board 10th results likely to be out soon, here's how to check

BSEB Bihar board 10th results likely to be out soon, here's how to check

BSEB to announce class 10th results soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can access their results through the official website using login credentials

Students, Education, Study, Student
BSEB 10th result 2025 is expected to be out soon (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar Board 10th Matric Result Date: The BSEB Matric result 2025 is expected to be released soon. Around 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 matric exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from February 17 to 25 this year. 
 
Students who appeared for the board exams are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming Bihar Board Class 10 results.
 
The board has recently released the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) result on March 25, 2025. Since the 12th result announcement, the anticipation is high among Class 10th students who are waiting for the result.

BSEB 10th result 2025 date and Time

Last year, the Bihar Board released the Class 10 results on March 31, which might not be the case for this year as March 30 falls on a Sunday, followed by Eid on March 31. Hence, speculations are high that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 might be released earlier — possibly on March 28 or 29. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this. 

BSEB 10th results 2025: Official websites to check result

Here are the official websites to check BSEB 10th results 2025:

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th results 2025 released today at interbiharboard.com

86.5% students successful in Bihar 12th board exams, girls top all streams

BSEB declared Bihar board 12th results at interbiharboard.com; details here

BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers

Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2025: Check full list and prize money this year

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • matricresult2025.com
  • matricbiharboard.com

How to check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2025, once announced?

Students can follow the following steps to check and download Class 10 results:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘BSEB Matric Result 2025’ link.
  • Enter your credentials, like roll number and roll code.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSKMP, MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025 out at rskmp.in; steps to check

Assam Gunotsav results 2025 out today at gunotsav2025.in; steps to check

CBSE may bar Class 12 students from exams over 'dummy school' enrolment

Assam Police Constable Commando PET results 2025 released at slprbassam.in

Goa Board HSSC 2025 result out at results.gbshsegoa.net, steps to check

Topics :Bihar Board resultIndian educationexam results

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story