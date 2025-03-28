MP Board Class 5th & 8th Result 2025 OUT Today: Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh , is set to announce the MP Board Class 5th and 8th final exam results today, March 28, at 1 pm. Once released, students and parents can check the results through the official website, rskmp.in.

The official website of RSK confirms the result announcement that reads, “Class 5th & 8th Exam Result will be displayed on 28/03/2025 at 01:00 pm.”

Students can check their results through the official website, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number or Samagra ID.

MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025: Date and time

ALSO READ: CBSE may bar Class 12 students from exams over 'dummy school' enrolment The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will release the MP board class 5th and 8th final exam results today, March 28, at 1 pm.

How to check MP board 5th, 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple instructions to check and download the MP board 5th, 8th results 2025:

Also Read

Firstly, visit the official website, rskmp.in.

On the home page, check for the result link.

Students need to enter their login credentials, roll number or overall ID.

The result will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Last year result

Last year, the government schools' pass percentage was better than the private schools. Around 91.53 per cent students passed MP Board 5th class in government schools, while 90.18 percent students passed in private schools.

However, these stats turn around for Class 8, where private schools surpassed government schools in pass percentage by a big margin. Around 90.60 percent students passed in private schools while this number was significantly down for government schools where the pass percentage was 82.22.

RSK MP Board result 2025: Passing marks

Students need to secure the minimum passing marks to clear the MP board exams. Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject which means to achieve at least 33 marks out of 100 in every subject and maintain an overall aggregate of 33% to qualify.

MPBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2025: Supplementary exams

MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025: Class 5, 8 result dates in the past years 2025: March 28

2024: April 23

2023: May 15

2022: May 13

2021: December 15

2020: July 27 MPBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2025: When can marksheets be collected? The Class 5, 8 MP board 2025 marksheets with all subject mark details, pass percentage and qualifying status of the students can be collected from the respective schools later. In case any students fail to secure minimum passing marks, they need to appear again for supplementary exams. However, if they fail in more than two subjects, they have to repeat the class.

MP board examination 2025

The MP board class 5th and 8th exams were held from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, a total of 22,85,000 students appeared in the examination from various government, private, and registered madrasa schools across the state. Out of all the students, over 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while around 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exams.

The evaluation process was held in over 322 centers across Madhya Pradesh, as more than 1,19,000 evaluators were being involved to check the answer sheets and upload the results on the official portal.