BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers

BSEB Inter Toppers Prize Money: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to release the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to release the BSEB Inter Class 12 results today at 1:15 pm. Students can check their results through the official websites - interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Every year, BSEB releases a list of the top 10 students in each stream after conducting topper interviews for the final verification. The government has doubled the cash rewards for top performers this year.

Based on the interviews, each shortlisted topper faces a panel of 13–14 examiners and answers 30–40 subject-related questions and basic English queries and their handwriting is also checked for any mismatches. In case any discrepancies are found, their ranking is changed accordingly.

BSEB Inter Toppers 2025 Prize Money According to Postion:

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 First Rank

Students who secure the first rank in the BSEB board exams (Class 12) receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, this price used to be Rs 1 lakh.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 second rank

ALSO READ | Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker Students achieving the second position get a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. (revised from Rs 75,000)

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 Third Rank

Students securing third rank get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. (revised from Rs 50,000)

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 Fourth to Tenth Rank

Students ranked from fourth to tenth in the BSEB exam earn a prize money of Rs 30,000, an increase from Rs 15,000. Along with cash prizes, the top-ranking students will also get a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.

Also Read

BSEB Inter Result 2025: Enhanced scholarships for high achievers

ALSO READ | RTE School Admissions 2025: Registration starts today, know all the details For top performers, BSEB has revised their scholarship scheme under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship for top-performing students in the 2025 exams. The initiative aims to provide improved financial assistance helping students to excel in their studies.

BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Scholarships for top 5 rankers

As per the revised scholarship program, the top 5 rank holders in Class 12 will now receive Rs 2,500 per month (previously this amount was Rs 1,500). The duration of the scholarship will depend on the course pursued by the students after Class 12.